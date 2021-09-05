No. 2 Oklahoma’s defense struggles against Tulane

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma hoped days like this were in the past. The second-ranked Sooners entered the season among the favorites to contend for the national title. One big reason is the improvement of the defense under coordinator Alex Grinch. What once had been one of the nation’s worst units had become an asset. But it was more of a liability at times during a 40-35 victory over Tulane. The Sooners struggled in the second half and did just enough to hold on at the end.