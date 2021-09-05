Indians homer in 19th straight; beat Sox 11-5

AP National Sports

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning _ Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run _ and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with an 11-5 victory over the COVID-impacted Boston Red Sox. Reyes added a two-run double and went 4 for 4, and Bradley Zimmer had a two-run single for the Indians, who matched their single-season record streak of homering in consecutive games, set in May of 2000. The Red Sox scratched scheduled starter Nick Pivetta before the game, placing him on the COVID-19-related injured list. About 30 minutes before the first pitch, they added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list, giving them 11 players _ six position and five pitchers _ in the last 10 days.