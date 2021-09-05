Duggar triples, Giants hold off Dodgers 6-4 for NL West lead

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steven Duggar hit a tiebreaking two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day, Brandon Belt homered, and the San Francisco Giants wrapped up their key weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-4 win to take the NL West lead.Albert Pujols hit his 678th homer with a pinch-hit two-run drive off Giants closer Jake McGee, who allowed Max Muncy’s single one out later then struck out Mookie Betts looking. The final out went to replay and was confirmed after right fielder Mike Yastrzemski caught Justin Turner’s fly against the netting in foul territory.