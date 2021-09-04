Welch scores Wyoming’s go-ahead TD with 47 seconds left

AP National Sports

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sean Chambers connected with Treyton Welch up the middle for a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left and Wyoming edged Montana State 19-16. Wyoming was held to three points through three quarter before Xazavian Valladay put the Cowboys ahead 9-7 with a 2-yard rush early in the fourth. Welch’s TD capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive after Montana State had taken a 16-12 lead with 2:17 to go on Treyton Pickering’s 1-yard TD grab. It spoiled the debut of Montana State’s first-year head coach Brent Vigen, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator for the previous seven seasons.