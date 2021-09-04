Weah, North Dakota beat Idaho State in opener 35-14

AP National Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Otis Weah rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and North Dakota defeated Idaho State 35-14 in a season opener. North Dakota scored first and led the rest of the way after Hayden Galvin returned an interception to the Idaho State 32 that set up Weah’s 1-yard score less than three minutes into the game. Weah finished with 114 yards on 22 carries, his third career 100-yard game. Tommy Schuster was 14-of-18 passing for 183 yards and a TD. Idaho State’s Vander Waal threw for 229 yards but was just 19 of 43 with three interceptions.