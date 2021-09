AP National Sports

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Tucker set a career high with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown as Syracuse pulled away from Ohio in the second half for a 29-9. The Orange scored nine points in the first half and never looked back against the Bobcats. Tucker broke free for a 47-yard run on Syracuse’s second offensive play to put the Orange in the red zone and Tommy DeVito scampered for a 6-yard score.