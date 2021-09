AP National Sports

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday.Pickett linked up with Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison for first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers jumped out to a two-score lead in the first 15 minutes.