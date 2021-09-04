O’Neal has 2 interceptions, No. 6 Texas A&M routs Kent State

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Leon O’Neal Jr. had two interceptions, returning the second one 85 yards for a touchdown, and Devon Achane added two scores to help No. 6 Texas A&M pull away in the third quarter and cruise to a 41-10 win over Kent State Saturday night. It’s Texas A&M’s ninth consecutive victory after ending last season with an eight-game winning streak. O’Neal and Achane’s big performances helped make up for a mistake-riddled night by quarterback Haynes King, who threw three interceptions in his first career start.