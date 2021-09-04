Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Brooks Koepka has pulled out of the Tour Championship with a left wrist injury after hitting a tree root. The four-time major champion says he withdrew as a precaution. He had no chance of winning at East Lake, and the Ryder Cup starts in 20 days. Koepka was among the six Americans who earned automatic spots on the team. Koepka says it’s the same he had issues with nearly four years ago. He missed three months, including the Masters, with a partially torn tendon in his left wrist.