Jurkovec’s 3 TD passes carries BC past Colgate, 51-0

AP National Sports

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading Boston College to a 51-0 victory over Colgate in the season opener for both schools. Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior who transferred from Notre Dame before last season, completed 16 of 24 passes with no interceptions. Last season, he threw for 2,558 yards, the most ever by a BC quarterback in his first 10 games. After a sloppy first quarter, the Eagles took charge by scoring on their final three possessions of the second, taking a 27-0 edge into halftime.