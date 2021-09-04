Jones starts, Richardson shines as No. 13 Florida wins 35-14

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emory Jones’ first career start included a touchdown pass, two interceptions and a 35-14 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night. Jones was far from sharp in the Swamp, but the fourth-year junior had some moments to build on moving forward. He did much of his damage with his legs, finishing with 74 of the team’s 400 yards rushing. His backup, Anthony Richardson, looked more ready for the spotlight. Richardson ran seven times for 160 yards, including a 73-yard score late in the game and an 11-yarder in which he broke three tackles and hurdled another defender. He was 3-for-8 passing for 40 yards.