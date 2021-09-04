Idaho rolls over Division II Simon Fraser 68-0

AP National Sports

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — CJ Jordan passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and the Idaho Vandals posted their first shutout victory since 2010 with a 68-0 win over Division II Simon Fraser in a season opener. The 68 points were the most scored by the Vandals since a 79-30 victory over Weber State in 1994. They amassed those points behind an offense that outgained the Clan from Burnaby, British Columbia, 593-90. Jordan threw for 161 yards on 7-of-12 passing and rushed for 61 yards including a 21-yard score. The score was 40-0 at halftime after the Vandals held the Clan to minus-4 yards offense.