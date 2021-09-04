Furman holds off North Carolina A&T, Sisson has career day

AP National Sports

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Hamp Sisson passed for a career-high 362 yards with three touchdowns as Furman knocked off a ranked North Carolina A&T 29-18 in a season opener. Furman turned two third-quarter turnovers into long touchdown from Sisson, including a career-long 87-yard catch-and-run to Ryan Miller. Miller, a tight end, caught a short pass in the flat and outran the defense all the way to the end zone — the fourth-longest pass reception in program history. He finished with 124 yards on four catches. Jason Fowler was 14-for-29 passing for 268 yards with two touchdowns for the 25th-ranked Aggies. He found Ron Hunt on a 74-yard pass play early in the fourth as the Aggies rallied to within 26-18. Hunt had five catches for 146 yards with two TDs.