Ellis, O’s 9 outs from MLB record 9th no-hitter vs Yanks

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are nine outs away from finishing a record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season in a game at Yankee Stadium. Chris Ellis held New York without a hit over five innings in his third major league start and was pulled after throwing a career-high 92 pitches. He allowed several hard-hit balls but none that dropped for hits. Left-hander Tanner Scott relieved and struck out Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton during a perfect sixth. A ninth no-hitter would break the record set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted.