Cubs rally for 3 in 9th, Cubs beat Pirates, 5th win in row

AP National Sports

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 for their fifth straight win. Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. He has five homers in six games and 10 this season. With runners on second and third in the ninth, Schwindel hit a grounder that shortstop Kevin Newman gloved in the hole. Newman pivoted and made a midair throw to first that was wide, and Colin Moran came off the base to catch it. Schwindel made a dive into the bag and narrowly avoided the tag. The play withstood a video review, handing the Pirates their fifth straight loss.