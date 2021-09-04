Cantlay has 2-shot lead and $15 million payoff in sight

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay takes a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm into the final round of the season with nothing less than $15 million riding on the line. Cantlay finished with a big birdie for a 67 to extend his lead. Rahm had only one birdie over the final 10 shots and shot 68. The winner Sunday wins the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize. This might not be a two-man race at East Lake. Justin Thomas finished with a three-putt bogey for a 66. Every shot feels more important when you’re trailing, and Thomas now is five back.