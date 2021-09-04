Canada upsets US in Rugby World Cup qualifier

AP National Sports

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada has ended a 12-match winless streak against the United States by winning the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifying series 34-21 in Newfoundland. The Canadians rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit with three successive converted tries to lead 34-14 only to concede a late third try to the Americans. The teams meet against next Saturday in Glendale, Colorado. The aggregate winner will face Uruguay in October for a place in the 2023 World Cup in France. The loser will meet Chile to determine who progresses to a playoff.