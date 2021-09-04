Cal Poly gives Baldwin first win as Mustangs’ head coach

AP National Sports

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Cal Poly gave Beau Baldwin his first win as the Mustangs’ head coach with a 28-17 victory over San Diego in a season opener. Brasch was 23-of-38 passing and put the Mustangs in front for good when he threw a 35-yard TD to Chris Colman for a 14-7 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. His 9-yard pass to Xavier Moore made it 21-10 in the first minute of the fourth quarter and Elijah Ponder capped the day with a 75-yard pick-6.