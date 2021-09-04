Brinson slugs late 2-run HR, Marlins rally past Phillies 3-2

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. Brinson’s opposite-field shot off reliever Archie Bradley (7-3) landed ricocheted off the inside of right-field foul pole for his eighth homer, punctuating a three-run inning. Bryan De La Cruz hit a leadoff double and scored on Miguel Rojas’ RBI single. Bradley struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar before Brinson ended an 0-for-9 streak with the homer. Anthony Bass (2-7) struck out the side in a scoreless eighth and Dylan Floro followed with a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. The Phillies dropped their second straight after a six-game winning streak.