Arkansas rallies, avoids upset against Rice with 38-17 win

AP National Sports

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trelon Smith’s 2-yard touchdown run with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter was the game-winner, and Arkansas rallied to beat Rice 38-17 in both teams’ season opener. Smith finished with 102 yards on 22 carries with the score. The Razorbacks opened the scoring on a 34-yard touchdown run by first-year starter KJ Jefferson, but gave up the next three scores and trailed 17-7 midway through the third. Jefferson scored again on the ground, from 5 yards, and Cam Little’s 34-yard field goal tied the game at the end of the quarter. Rice’s Wiley Green was 12-for-25 passing for 152 yards with a touchdown and the three picks.