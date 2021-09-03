No. 1 Alabama banking heavily on new wide receivers, Metchie

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama is hoping its search for receiver help to complement John Metchie III pays immediate dividends. The top-ranked Crimson Tide brought in four highly rated recruits and landed Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams. They don’t know if the additions have solved the problem, though their is extreme confidence in the group. Alabama will rely heavily on some of those newcomers in the passing game entering Saturday’s matchup against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta.