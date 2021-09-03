NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of protocols for the upcoming season. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities. Those who are fully vaccinated will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated. A person with knowledge of the new rules confirmed them to The Associated Press on Friday.