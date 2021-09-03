FIFA probes racist abuse of England players in Hungary

AP National Sports

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it will take “adequate actions” once it has investigated the the racial abuse that England players faced in Hungary. England’s players were targeted during their 4-0 victory over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Puskas Arena in Budapest. They were jeered for taking a knee, pelted with plastic cups after goals and then targeted with alleged racist chants. FIFA’s statement stopped short of directly condemning Hungary fans for the abuse which included monkey chanting. It says it “strongly rejects any form of racism and violence” and that it will “take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game.”