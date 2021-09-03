Detroit signs defenseman Filip Hronek to $13.2M, 3-year deal

AP National Sports

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed Filip Hronek to a three-year contract worth $13.2 million. The Czech defenseman will count $4.4 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season. Hronek has 16 goals and 64 assists for 80 points through his first 167 regular-season NHL games. The 23-year-old put up 26 points last season with Detroit. A second-round draft pick in 2016, Hronek is a candidate to play for his country at the Beijing Olympics this winter after the NHL reached an agreement to send players.