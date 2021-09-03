China Open removed, Portugal Masters added to European Tour

AP National Sports

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The Volvo China Open has been removed from the European Tour schedule and replaced with the Portugal Masters in changes made in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament in China is scheduled for Nov. 4-7. It will now be played as a national event only. The Portugal Masters will be staged on the same dates at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura for the 15th straight edition of the event. It was initially scheduled to take place in April but was postponed because of travel difficulties during the pandemic. The tour this week announced the addition of the Mallorca Golf Open to the schedule from Oct. 21-24.