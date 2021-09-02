US Open Lookahead: Osaka takes Slam win streak to 3rd round

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has won 16 straight Grand Slam matches as she takes on 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open. Osaka caught a break when her last opponent withdrew from their scheduled match and she rolled into the third round. Osaka is the defending champion and is in pursuit of her fifth career Grand Slam. Women’s No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka also is in action, and three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka takes on ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev faces Pablo Andújar. It’s a battle of the qualifiers when Henri Laaksonen plays Peter Gojowczyk.