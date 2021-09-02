UCF rallies to beat Boise State 36-31

AP National Sports

By CHRISTOPHER DAVIS

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bowser rushed 172 yards including the the go-ahead touchdown with 4:16 remaining and UCF rallied to beat Boise State 36-31 in a game that began almost three hours late because of lightning-caused delays. Boise State stormed out to a 21-0 lead before UCF cut the margin to 24-14 by halftime and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take its first lead. UCF backup safety Dyllon Lester had the game-sealing interception with 2:07 left in the game.