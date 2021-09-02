Ronaldo released by Portugal, free to link up with United

AP National Sports

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from Portugal’s squad and that frees the forward to join up earlier than expected with new club Manchester United. Ronaldo became the highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international soccer by netting his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a 2-1 win over Ireland in a World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday. He also got booked in that match. That means he has to miss the qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday through suspension. As a result Portugal has allowed Ronaldo to leave the squad after he carried out recovery work early Thursday.