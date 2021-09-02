Reed says he was ‘battling for my life’ with pneumonia

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Reed says he was battling for his life with bilateral pneumonia. He says doctors told him the pneumonia in the lower lobes of both lungs can be fatal. He says he was in a dark space with doctors telling him to keep close contact with his family. Reed was hospitalized for five days. He says his lungs were good enough to drive to Atlanta for the Tour Championship. He can resume flying on Monday. He’s only playing because it’s a Ryder Cup year. He learns after this week whether he will be a captain’s pick.