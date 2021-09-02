No. 15 USC faces tricky season opener against San Jose State

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The USC Trojans will open a critical season for perpetually embattled coach Clay Helton with a tricky visit from the defending Mountain West Conference champions. USC is expected to challenge for the Pac-12 title and could be a potential College Football Playoff contender behind the dynamic quarterback-receiver tandem of Kedon Slovis and Drake London, but improved play on both lines of scrimmage will be needed for the Trojans to reach their full potential. Coming off a 45-14 win over Southern Utah, the Spartans would have real New Year’s Six bowl aspirations if they can pull off the upset.