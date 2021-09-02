Michigan State AD Alan Haller plans to make changes on Day 1

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller says he will unveil a restructuring plan for the department when he is formally introduced next week. One of the ideas he shared was having football and basketball games on the same day as other competitions on campus to give fans access to multiple events. Haller is a former Spartans football player and deputy athletic director. Haller was a lieutenant for the university police department for 13 years before beginning to work for the athletic department in 2010. He became the school’s deputy athletic director in 2019.