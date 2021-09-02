Michigan hosts Western Michigan after going winless at home

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will soon get a chance to accomplish something it failed to do last season. The Wolverines were winless at home during the pandemic-shortened season. They finished 2020 with two wins, four losses and three games canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout. Michigan hosts Western Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines are unranked in the preseason for the first time since coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut season in 2015. The Broncos were 4-2 last season, playing only Mid-American Conference schools. They return 19 starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kaleb Eleby.