Mets place Scott on paid leave, acting GM pleads not guilty

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott has been placed on administrative leave by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated. Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and some traffic violations. He’s due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7. The 44-year-old Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York, hours after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house. The Mets said Thursday they placed Scott on paid leave until further notice and team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities.