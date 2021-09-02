Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles lead Lynx past Sparks, 66-57

AP National Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 17 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 17 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-57. Minnesota closed on a 17-4 run, highlighted by a long 3-poiner by Aerial Powers with 3:11 left for a five-point lead. Los Angeles was held to four points in the fourth quarter, going 1 for 13 from the field. Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler combined to score all of Los Angeles’ 16 second-half points. Powers finished with 13 points for Minnesota. Fowles was 7 of 10 from the field, but the Lynx shot just 34.5%. Ogwumike had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Los Angeles (10-18). Wheeler also scored 16 points.