Jaguars place WR Tavon Austin on short-term injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve Thursday, two days after coach Urban Meyer said he was good to go for the season opener. Austin injured his left quadriceps in practice last Friday and missed the team’s preseason finale at Dallas. Since the 31-year-old journeyman made the 53-man roster before going on IR, he is eligible to return to practice after the first three weeks of the regular season. Austin was one of Jacksonville’s roster surprises. Despite signing in early August, he made the team over fellow former first-round picks Phillip Dorsett and Laquon Treadwell.