Henderson leads Delaware rally past Maine 34-24

AP National Sports

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and Delaware rallied to beat Maine 34-24 in the season and Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams. Ranked No. 5 in the FCS, Delaware built a 17-0 lead before the Black Bears scored 24 straight and led by seven at halftime. Henderson connected with Thyrick Pitts on a 66-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to tie it. Ryan Coe’s 20-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the third put the Blue Hens up for good. Maine’s Joe Fagnano threw for 280 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice.