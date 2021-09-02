Fleetwood relives Ryder Cup memories in round with Molinari

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

GUIDONIA, Italy (AP) — Just a mention of that unbeatable “Moliwood” team with Francesco Molinari still brings out the emotions in Tommy Fleetwood. The pair were back playing together in the first round of the Italian Open on Thursday after leading Europe to the Ryder Cup title three years ago. But the reunion may be short lived because Molinari has struggled with back problems over the last year and isn’t expected to qualify or be picked for Europe’s team for this month’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Fleetwood also discussed his lessons for Manchester City soccer coach Pep Guardiola.