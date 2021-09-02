‘FitzMagic’ part 9: Fitzpatrick takes reins as Washington QB

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick says he did not need the public declaration from Ron Rivera that he’s Washington starting quarterback. It was evident to Fitzpatrick, Rivera, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and anyone watching since the start of training camp when the competition looked more like a coronation. Washington will be the ninth team Fitzpatrick has started for in 17 NFL seasons. Fitzpatrick at 38 believes he’s a better passer than earlier in his career and his improved touchdown-to-interception ratio shows he has improved with age. He also thinks this is a unique opportunity for him while armed with so much experience to run an offense effectively.