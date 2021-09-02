AC Milan forward Giroud test positive for coronavirus

AP National Sports

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has tested positive for coronavirus. The 34-year-old Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason and scored his first two goals for the Rossoneri in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A. He was left out of France’s squad for the current round of World Cup qualifiers. Milan says Giroud is doing well and has not had contact with the rest of the team since the match against Cagliari. Milan next plays Lazio on Sept. 12 when it could welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimović after an injury.