Washington still has no name but bears higher expectations

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington will remain the Football Team this season but has higher expectations after winning the NFC East at 7-9 in Ron Rivera’s first year as coach. After bringing in 38-year-old “FitzMagic” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to start, Washington is straddling the line between winning now and building for the future. A difficult schedule will test that balance. Rivera is concerned about his team’s maturity level and wants to build a sustainable winning culture beyond 2021. A lot of talent on defense should allow Washington to again contend for a playoff spot if the offense can put together an average season.