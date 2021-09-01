Steelers place DE Stephon Tuitt on IR with knee injury

AP National Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the injured reserve/return list. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler says Tuitt has an unspecified issue with one of his knees. Butler added he expects Tuitt to be back at some point but isn’t sure when. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best 11 sacks during the 2020 season. The team also placed offensive lineman Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on the IR/return list.