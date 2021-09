AP National Sports

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Sheets, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, hit a three-run homer off Max Kranick (1-3) with two out in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie.White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball.