Rookie QB Mac Jones ushers in new era for revamped Patriots

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick spent a lot of money this offseason to help the Patriots put a 7-9 finish in 2020 behind them. He brought in two of the most sought free agent tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, while also securing two of the market’s top receivers in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. On defense he added Matt Judon and Davon Godchaux to beef up a unit that went from the league’s best in 2019 to ranked 15th in 2020. The biggest change was Belichick’s decision to cut ties with Cam Newton at the end of training camp, setting up Mac Jones to be the first Patriots rookie to start a season opener at quarterback since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.