Roglic dominates mountain stage, regains Vuelta overall lead

AP National Sports

LAGOS DE COVADONGA, Spain (AP) — Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic has regained the overall lead in the Spanish Vuelta with a dominant performance during the mountainous 17th stage. The 31-year-old Slovenian pulled away from Egan Bernal with 7.5 kilometers to go and finished alone up the iconic climb into Lagos de Covadonga for his third stage win. He pumped his left fist as he crossed the line. With four stages remaining, Roglic leads the Movistar team pair of Enric Mas by 2 minutes, 22 seconds and Miguel Angel Lopez by more than 3 minutes.