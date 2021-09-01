Pulisic stays in Nashville, will miss US qualifying opener

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — U.S. star Christian Pulisic did not travel with the team to El Salvador on Wednesday and will miss the Americans’ opening World Cup qualifier. Pulisic, the top American player, is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated. The 22-year-old missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday. The U.S. team departed Nashville on a charter flight Wednesday. The Americans will return there for Sunday’s qualifier against Canada.