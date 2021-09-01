Osaka reaches 3rd round of US Open after opponent withdraws

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Naomi Osaka has returned to the third round of the U.S. Open when her opponent withdrew because of illness. Osaka had been scheduled to face Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Instead, the U.S. Tennis Association moved the match between women’s No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova into that spot. That figured to be one of the few matches to start on time on a day when heavy rain was expected in the New York area. Play was being delayed on outside courts while they were being dried.