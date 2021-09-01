No. 22 Coastal Carolina opens against The Citadel

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 22 Coastal Carolina hopes to continue its strong run when it opens against The Citadel on Thursday night. The Chants started 11-0 and knocked off a pair of top-25 opponents in 2020 in what was among the biggest surprises of the COVID-19 impacted college football season. Coastal Carolina qualified for the Sun Belt Championship game that was called off due to the virus. The Chanticleers opened in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in school history. They return several key players including Sun Belt player of the year in quarterback Grayson McCall.