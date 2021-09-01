Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

AP National Sports

By JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE SEINER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test. The 44-year-old Scott was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.