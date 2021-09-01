Mariners keep Dipoto, Servais in the fold with new deals

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the pair locked in to see oversee the completion of the franchise rebuild started three years ago. Both deals had been expected and come with the Mariners trying to chase a playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in North American sports in the four major leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001. Both Dipoto and Servais were hired by the Mariners following the 2015 season.