Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:36 PM

Lions seem set up for 4th straight year with 10-plus losses

KION 2020

By The Associated Press

The Detroit Lions seem set up for a fourth straight double-digit loss season. First-year general manager Brad Holmes and first-year coach Dan Campbell will need more than a year to turn around a team that lost a lot under former general manager Bob Quinn and ex-coach Matt Patricia. Detroit’s defense was among the worst in NFL history last year and it does not appear to be much improved. A potentially potent running game offensively might get stymied by defenses that don’t have to respect Jared Goff’s ability to connect with lackluster receivers down the field.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content